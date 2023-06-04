Russian paramilitaries opposed to the government in Moscow say they have captured some Russian soldiers in Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine.

Belgorod's top official replied to say he had agreed to meet the men's captors if the soldiers were still alive.

Russia has blamed Ukraine for recent attacks in its border territories. Kyiv denies being directly involved.

Also in the programme: As hundreds of thousands of Poles protest against a law looking into alleged Russian influence in Polish politics, we speak to the opposition mayor of the capital, Warsaw; and we hear from Uganda’s ‘Ghetto Kids’ competing to win a big cash prize in a British talent show.

(Photo shows members of Russian Volunteer Corps pose for a picture atop an armoured vehicle at Graivoron border crossing in Kozinka, Belgorod region, Russia. Credit: Russian Volunteer Corps via Reuters)