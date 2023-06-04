People found guilty over the deadly rail accident in eastern India will be ‘punished stringently’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India's top rail official says the cause and those responsible for the country's worst train crash in decades have been identified. Meanwhile, officials in Odisha state have now revised downwards the number of dead to 275.

Also on the programme: China shuts down commemorations in Hong Kong of the anniversary of the 1989 brutal suppression of pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square; and we hear why mountaineers are calling for higher standards for those attempting to climb Mount Everest.

(Photo: People check a list at a hospital in Cuttack to see if their relatives have been taken there. Credit: Reuters)