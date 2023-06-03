Main content

India: Rescue efforts continue after Odisha accident

At least 288 people have been killed and 1,000 injured

At least 288 people have been killed and 1,000 injured in a crash involving three trains in India's eastern Odisha state. One passenger train derailed on to the adjacent track and was struck by an incoming train on Friday, also hitting a nearby stationary freight train. We'll hear from a survivor of the crash.

Also in the programme: President Joe Biden has signed a bill raising the US borrowing limit, averting "economic collapse" after weeks of negotiations with Republicans; and Manchester City defeat Manchester United to clinch the FA Cup final.

(Picture: Rescue workers sit at the site of a train collision in Odisha State, India; Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

