More than 260 people are now known to have been killed in a collision involving three trains in Odisha state. Around 1,000 people have been injured in the crash, described as one of the deadliest in decades. It happened when an express train derailed. Another passenger train collided with it, hitting a parked freight train.

Also today: Turkey's President Erdogan is being inaugurated for five more years in power.

And a former NATO Supreme Allied Commander on the worsening security situation in Kosovo.

(Photo: A photo made available by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and taken with a drone shows the site of the train accident at Odisha Balasore, India, 03 June 2023. Credit: EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)