Japan's birthrate hits record low

Japan has had it's lowest birthrate, for its seventh year in a row

Latest figures released by the Japanese health ministry reveal the country's birth rate has declined in 2022 for the seventh consecutive year, underscoring the sense of crisis. This is part of a trend seen across the world. Also on the programme, two Austrian- Iranian dual nationals serving long prison sentences in Iran for spying have been released and are on their way home; and, an auction begins this weekend to sell off items from the set of the American sitcom, "Cheers". We take a look back at a much-loved classic of television.

