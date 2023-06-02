Main content
Crystal meth production booms in Myanmar
The UN says organised crime networks are expanding smuggling routes.
The United Nations says organised crime networks are expanding smuggling routes in Southeast and East Asia to ship synthetic drugs through the region. Also in the programme: a BBC investigation uncovers how one member of one of Iran's most persecuted families spent 1,000 days in solitary confinement; and the teenaged Ukrainian refugee turned playwright.
