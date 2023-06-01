The social media personality Andrew Tate faces questions from the BBC about allegations of rape and human trafficking and that he's profited from the exploitation of women.

Social media personality Andrew Tate has denied fuelling a culture of misogyny and defended his reputation in a combative interview with the BBC.

Mr Tate, in his first television interview with a major broadcaster since being released into house arrest from police custody in Romania in April, dismissed the testimonies of individual women involved in the current investigation who have accused the former kickboxer of rape and exploitation when they were put to him.

Also in the programme: reports that peace talks between the warring factions in Sudan have collapsed -- but one resident of Khartoum tells us people barely noticed the last truce; and an operation begins to avert an environmental catastrophe off the coast of Yemen.

(Picture shows Andrew Tate during his interview with the BBC. Credit: BBC)