Main content

Andrew Tate challenged on misogyny and rape allegations

The social media personality Andrew Tate faces questions from the BBC about allegations of rape and human trafficking and that he's profited from the exploitation of women.

Social media personality Andrew Tate has denied fuelling a culture of misogyny and defended his reputation in a combative interview with the BBC.

Mr Tate, in his first television interview with a major broadcaster since being released into house arrest from police custody in Romania in April, dismissed the testimonies of individual women involved in the current investigation who have accused the former kickboxer of rape and exploitation when they were put to him.

Also in the programme: reports that peace talks between the warring factions in Sudan have collapsed -- but one resident of Khartoum tells us people barely noticed the last truce; and an operation begins to avert an environmental catastrophe off the coast of Yemen.

(Picture shows Andrew Tate during his interview with the BBC. Credit: BBC)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

More episodes

Previous

Australian soldier loses war crimes defamation case

Next

02/06/2023 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.