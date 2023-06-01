One of Australia's most decorated soldiers has lost his civil court case against three newspapers which had accused him of carrying out war crimes in Afghanistan. A judge in Sydney decided that some of the allegations against Ben Roberts-Smith were substantially true. These include his involvement in the deaths of unarmed Afghans. He has denied all the allegations.

Also in the programme: European leaders are meeting in Moldova today for a summit focusing on the continent's security; and an endangered orchid which was flown from the United States has flowered in the UK for the first time today.

(FILE PHOTO: Ben Roberts-Smith. CREDIT: Getty Images)