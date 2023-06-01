Main content
Australian soldier loses war crimes defamation case
A judge found some allegations of war crimes in Afghanistan were sustainably true.
One of Australia's most decorated soldiers has lost his civil court case against three newspapers which had accused him of carrying out war crimes in Afghanistan. A judge in Sydney decided that some of the allegations against Ben Roberts-Smith were substantially true. These include his involvement in the deaths of unarmed Afghans. He has denied all the allegations.
Also in the programme: European leaders are meeting in Moldova today for a summit focusing on the continent's security; and an endangered orchid which was flown from the United States has flowered in the UK for the first time today.
