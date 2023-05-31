Main content
US House of Representatives voting to avoid a default
The debt ceiling deal needs support from both Republicans and Democrats in the House to pass.
President Biden has warned of recession and millions of jobs lost if the deal doesn’t pass. We speak to one Republican congressman who says his own leaders have given away too much in negotiations.
Also on the programme: Russia begins evacuating children from the border region of Belgorod. We remember the life and work of the Ghanian writer Ama Ata Aidoo. And astronomers discover a 6,000 mile-long plume of water spurting out of Saturn’s moon.
(Republican speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks to media ahead of the vote CREDIT: EPA)
