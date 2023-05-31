The BBC’s Eastern Europe correspondent Sarah Rainsford has found new evidence of what is happening to Ukraine’s missing children, and meets some of the families who are fighting to get them back.

Also on the programme: NATO says it’s going to send hundreds more troops to Kosovo after a number of its peacekeepers were injured in clashes with Serb protesters on Monday; and the “mad and offensive” medieval manuscript offering a rare glimpse into 15th-century live comedy performances.

(Image: Children who went to a Russian-organised summer camp from non-government controlled territories and were then taken to Russia, wait for departure to Kyiv after returning via the Ukraine-Belarus border, in Volyn region, Ukraine. April 7, 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko)