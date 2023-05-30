Top tech experts warn that the threat from AI is as great as pandemics and nuclear war.

A group of leading artificial intelligence experts have issued a warning that the technology could be capable of making humanity extinct. In a short statement posted online top tech experts warned that the threat from AI is as great as pandemics and nuclear war.

Also in the programme: The search is continuing for four children believed to have survived a small-plane crash in the Colombian Jungle; and a new national security law has come into effect in the Chinese territory of Macau which punishes any opposition to Beijing.

(FILE PHOTO: A robot equipped with artificial intelligence is seen at the AI Xperience Centre in Brussels, Credit: Reuters/Yves Herman)