Russia accuses Ukraine of drone attack

The defence ministry said eight drones reached the capital Moscow.

Moscow has been targeted by multiple drones, in the biggest such attack on the Russian capital since the invasion of Ukraine. The Russian defence ministry said eight drones had been brought down. Ukraine has denied carrying out the attack.

Also in the programme: Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro has visited Brazil for the first time in eight years; and after a rock band complained about the reception from the crowd at a music concert in Scotland, we ask what's the etiquette for both artists and their audience?

(Photo: A man is seen through a window of a damaged multi-storey apartment block following a reported drone attack in Moscow. Credit: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)

