Ugandan president signs anti-gay law

Homosexual acts are already illegal in Uganda but the new law is among the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world

Activists in the country have called it a “dark day”. We speak to one LGBT activist about how the community will be affected.

Also on the programme: Russia launches a daytime attack on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv; and Turkey wakes up to five more years of Erdogan.

(File photo shows protest in South Africa in support of Uganda’s LGBT community. CREDIT: Reuters)

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Erdogan wins third decade in power

30/05/2023 13:06 GMT

