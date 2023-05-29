Homosexual acts are already illegal in Uganda but the new law is among the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world

Activists in the country have called it a “dark day”. We speak to one LGBT activist about how the community will be affected.

Also on the programme: Russia launches a daytime attack on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv; and Turkey wakes up to five more years of Erdogan.

(File photo shows protest in South Africa in support of Uganda’s LGBT community. CREDIT: Reuters)