Main content
Ugandan president signs anti-gay law
Homosexual acts are already illegal in Uganda but the new law is among the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world
Activists in the country have called it a “dark day”. We speak to one LGBT activist about how the community will be affected.
Also on the programme: Russia launches a daytime attack on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv; and Turkey wakes up to five more years of Erdogan.
(File photo shows protest in South Africa in support of Uganda’s LGBT community. CREDIT: Reuters)
Last on
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Today 20:06GMTBBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio