Recep Tayyip Erdogan's supporters are celebrating after Turkey's long-time president won Sunday's vote, securing another five years in power. But the country is divided. Almost half the electorate in the polarised country did not back his authoritarian vision of Turkey. We speak to Ibrahim Kalin, one of Erdogan's senior advisers.

Also on the programme: the devastation wrought in western Sudan; and we hear from the grandson of the last surviving member of the first ascent of Mount Everest.

(Image: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledges supporters after winning re-election in Turkey's run-off vote, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, on 28 May 2023. Credit: EPA-EFE/Savas)