Turkey's long-time president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has won today's presidential election run-off. He told his supporters that Turkey itself was the only winner. We'll bring you the latest from our correspondent in the capital.

Also in the programme: One-person-one-vote could be returning to Somalia under plans agreed at a four-day conference in the capital Mogadishu; and authorities are urging the World Health Organisation to declare a public health emergency over a fungal outbreak linked to cosmetic surgery in Mexico.

