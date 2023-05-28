The president, who is favourite to win, promises a new era uniting the country around a "Turkish century".

The opposition challenger in the presidential run-off in Turkey has urged voters to get rid of the authoritiarian regime of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The incumbent, however, is expected to extend his hold on power.

How a combination of booming tourism, government measures to attract foreign investment and the possibilities of remote working have sent house prices soaring leading to a housing crisis in Portugal.

Also, a deadly border clash between Iran and Afghanistan over access to water.

(Photo shows a woman voting during the second round of the presidential election, in Istanbul, Turkey. Credit: Reuters)