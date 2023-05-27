The BBC has been investigating reports of possible war crimes on medical facilities and staff in Sudan, perpetrated by both sides in the conflict. Reports show bombing of hospitals, military occupation of healthcare facilities and the deliberate targeting of doctors. We have a special report.

Also in the programme: NATO has urged the government in Kosovo not to further escalate tensions with the Serb minority; and a race to save unique relics and remains in Cairo's City of the Dead as the government clears the way for roads and bridges.

(File photo: A Sudanese national flag is attached to a machine gun of Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) soldiers as they wait for the arrival of Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, head of RSF. June 22, 2019. Credit: Reuters/Umit Bektas)