Ukraine is ready to launch its long-expected counter-offensive against Russian forces, one of the country's most senior security officials has told the BBC. Oleksiy Danilov would not name a date but said an assault to retake territory from President Vladimir Putin's occupying forces could begin "tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or in a week".

Also in the programme: A BBC investigation has seen evidence that both sides in Sudan's conflict could be carrying out war crimes on medical facilities and staff; and Henry Kissinger - one of the dominant figures in twentieth century US diplomacy - turns one- hundred today.

(Photo: Ukrainian troops have spent months training on Western equipment ahead of the expected attack. Credit: Getty Images)