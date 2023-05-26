Main content

Russia reports attack on its Ukraine border

The governor of Belgorod said areas have come under heavy artillery and mortar fire.

The governor of Russia’s southwestern Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said areas had come under heavy bombardment, suffering intense artillery and mortar shelling. He spoke of Ukraine hitting a whole string of villages following the arc of Russia’s border.

Also on the programme: We hear from Ayse Bugra, the wife of Turkish political prisoner Osman Kavala, ahead of the country’s election on Sunday. And the love of sleeper trains and why they are making a comeback.

(Image: Belgorod regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov. Credit: Sputnik/Reuters)

