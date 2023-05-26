A Russian missile's struck a clinic in Ukraine; we'll hear how Ukrainian surgeons are learning to deal with warzone injuries. Also in the programme: the Venezuelan government's army of twitter trolls; and the Afghan film-maker hoping to bring the suffering of Afghan women under the Taliban to a wider audience thanks to some Hollywood stardust.

(Photo: Rescuers work at the site of a clinic heavily destroyed by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine May 26, 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Mykola Synelnykov)