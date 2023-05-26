Main content

Surgery in a warzone

How Ukrainian surgeons are learning to deal with warzone injuries.

A Russian missile's struck a clinic in Ukraine; we'll hear how Ukrainian surgeons are learning to deal with warzone injuries. Also in the programme: the Venezuelan government's army of twitter trolls; and the Afghan film-maker hoping to bring the suffering of Afghan women under the Taliban to a wider audience thanks to some Hollywood stardust.

(Photo: Rescuers work at the site of a clinic heavily destroyed by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine May 26, 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Mykola Synelnykov)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Russian mercenaries declare exit from Bakhmut

Next

26/05/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.