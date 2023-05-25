Main content

Russian mercenaries declare exit from Bakhmut

The Wagner group said it is handing over the captured Ukrainian city to Russia’s army.

Long: The head of Russia’s Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said they'd begun handing over control of the captured Ukrainian city to Moscow's army. Ukraine has dismissed claims that Bakhmut has fallen to Russia. We hear from military analyst Justin Crump on what we know so far.

Also on the programme: Net migration into Britain reaches a record high, and we hear from a scientist who used AI to discover a new antibiotic.

(Photo: An aerial view shows destructions in the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Credit: Reuters)

