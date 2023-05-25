Ron DeSantis is seeking the Republican nomination for 2024's US presidential election.

A conversation with Twitter's owner Elon Musk was delayed when the platform malfunctioned. Ron DeSantis is seeking the Republican nomination for 2024's US presidential election.

Also on the programme, Russia's Wagner mercenary group says its forces have begun withdrawing from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. And we hear the story of a paralysed man who can walk again, thanks to AI.

(Picture: Ron DeSantis launches his campaign to be the Republican presidential candidate. Credit: Reuters)