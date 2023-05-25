Main content

DeSantis campaign launch hit by Twitter glitch

Ron DeSantis is seeking the Republican nomination for 2024's US presidential election.

A conversation with Twitter's owner Elon Musk was delayed when the platform malfunctioned. Ron DeSantis is seeking the Republican nomination for 2024's US presidential election.

Also on the programme, Russia's Wagner mercenary group says its forces have begun withdrawing from the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. And we hear the story of a paralysed man who can walk again, thanks to AI.

(Picture: Ron DeSantis launches his campaign to be the Republican presidential candidate. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Music legend Tina Turner dies

Next

25/05/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.