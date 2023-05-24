The Grammy award-winning singer, known as the 'Queen of Rock and Roll' dies at 83.

The American Grammy award-winning singer, whose soul classics and pop hits like The Best and What's Love Got to Do With It made her a superstar, has died at the age of 83. The White House described her death as a massive loss. We hear from her friend and co-writer Martyn Ware.

Also on the programme: We hear the latest the ground in Sudan where a week-long ceasefire between rival military forces appears to be breaking down. And is owning three Labradors worse for the environment than travelling by private jet?

(Image: Tina Turner performs in New York's Central Park in 1969 wearing a red leather outfit. Credit: Getty Images)