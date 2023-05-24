Main content

The woman who feels no pain

Study finds how Jo Cameron's gene mutation works.

Scientists at University College London have discovered why a genetic mutation means that Jo Cameron, a 75-year-old woman, feels no pain. She also experiences low amounts of anxiety and fear, and has the ability to heal wounds more effectively.

Also on the programme: this year's hosts of the UN climate change talks defend their appointment of an oil boss as the chairman; and we hear from this year's International Booker Prize winner.

(Image: Scottish woman Jo Cameron, 75, who feels no pain. Credit: Jo Cameron)

