The Russian government has said that armed insurgents who crossed the border from Ukraine to launch attacks in Russia's Belgorod region have been defeated.

Russia says 70 attackers were killed and insists the fighters are Ukrainian. But Kyiv has denied involvement and two Russian paramilitary groups have said they were behind the incursion.

Also in the programme: We'll look at how rolling blackouts in South Africa are disrupting the economy; and Brazil's Minister of Racial Equality joins us with her take on the racism row in Spanish football.

(Photo shows the logo of a Russian freedom fighters group. Credit: legionliberty.army)