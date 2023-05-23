A new ceasefire has just started in Sudan, and the capital is reported to be calm.

The United Nations says five weeks of fighting have created a catastrophe for people in Sudan. A new ceasefire has just started, so will aid now reach those in need?

Also on the programme: who are the fighters who crossed into Russia from Ukraine, attacking border villages? We'll also hear about the relatives of a nineteenth-century Ethiopian prince buried at Windsor Castle. Is it time for his remains to go home?

(Photo: Sudanese people disembark in Egypt after crossing the Nile River on a ferry from Sudan. Credit: Khaled Elfiqi /EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)