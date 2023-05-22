Russia says military activity in the Belgorod region is saboteurs, but Kyiv is denying involvement and a Russian anti-Putin paramilitary group has claimed responsibility.

A group of saboteurs has crossed from Ukraine into Russia's Belgorod region and clashes there have injured a number of people, Russian authorities say.

Ukraine denies responsibility and said Russian citizens from two paramilitary groups were behind the attack. We'll attempt to find out what exactly is going on around the border city of Belgorod.

Also in the programme: Real Madrid logs a hate crime with Spanish prosecutors after their star player Vinicius Junior suffered racist abuse at the weekend; and there's another big fine for Facebook's parent companty Meta from the EU for breaches of data protection, but what difference will it make?

[Photo shows a helicopter flying over Belgorod on 22 May. Credit: Telegram]