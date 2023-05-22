Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan has told the BBC he believes there is a danger to his life.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, says he fears that general elections due by October won't be held. He told the BBC he believed there was a danger to his life, but said much more worrying was the danger to Pakistani democracy. We hear the response of a government minister.

Also in the programme: Ukraine and Russia disagree about who holds the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut - we hear from a former resident about the destruction of her home; and one of the best footballers in Spain says the country's top league "belongs to racists", after he's abused during a match.

(File photo: Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he speaks to the members of the media at his residence in Lahore, Pakistan May 18, 2023. Reuters/Mohsin Raza/File Photo)