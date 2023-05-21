Main content
G7 summit ends with support for Ukraine
President Zelensky secured new promises of military aid, including F-16 fighter jets.
Over three days leaders of the G7 group of nations met in Hiroshima where they accused China of "economic coercision" and "malign practicies" and singled out Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Also in the programme: Votes are in for Greece's parlimentary elections; and the first Saudi woman to voyage into space prepares for lift-off.
(Picture: leaders of the G7 nations in Hiroshima. Credit: EPA)
