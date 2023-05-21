Russia earlier claimed to have taken control of the Ukrainian city

On the final day of the G7 summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed Russia still does not occupy the embattled city of Bakhmut. He also added that Russia will feel Ukraine’s long-awaited counter offensive when it comes. Russia’s Wagner mercenaries claimed to have captured the city on Saturday.

Also on the programme: Sudan’s warring factions agree to a seven-day ceasefire; and the first Saudi woman to voyage into space prepares for lift-off.

(Photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a news conference at the G7 nations meetings in Hiroshima, western Japan, 21 May 2023. Credit: EPA/Louise Delmotte)