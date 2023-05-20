Main content
F-16s: Russia warns of escalation
Russia says the F-16 deal means the West is continuing the path of escalation in the Ukraine conflict, something, it says, is fraught with "massive risks" for the West itself. We hear from a retired US Air Force Colonel about what difference the planes will make.
Also in the programme: British novelist Martin Amis dies; and BBC statue attacked.
(Picture: A Romanian Air Force pilot salutes from the cockpit of his F-16 Fighting Falcon after landing during a decommissioning ceremony in Romania. Credit: ROBERT GHEMENT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
