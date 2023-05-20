Zelenskiy arrives at the G7 summit in Japan as the US allows allies to supply Ukraine with American-made F-16 fighter jets. Russia says the F-16 deal means the West is continuing the path of escalation in the Ukraine conflict, something, it says, is fraught with "massive risks" for the West itself.

Also on the programme: We hear from a member of the main opposition party in Cambodia after they were banned from contesting the upcoming election, and music and literature join together in Bosnia. .

(Photo: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky meet during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. President Zelensky arrived in Japan to attend the final day of the summit. Saturday May 20, 2023. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)