Arab leaders have welcomed the Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad back into the Arab League at a summit in Saudi Arabia. Mr Assad called for a new phase in regional cooperation in his first speech at the League since Syria was suspended more than twelve years ago. That was in response to the Syrian president's brutal repression of pro-democracy protests. There's anger among many Syrians about Mr Assad's return to the Arab fold. One opposition activist told the BBC it was unforgiveable in light of his regime's record of torture, imprisonment and killings.

Also in the programme: At the G7 summit, Russia faces further sanctions, including on its multi-billion dollar trade in diamonds; and we'll hear why New York City is sinking.

(Photo: Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attends the Arab League summit, in Jeddah Saudi Arabia, May 19 2023. Credit: Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters)