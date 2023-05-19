Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is attending an Arab League summit for the first time since it was suspended from the regional body 12 years ago.

Once an outcast from the international community, Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is attending an Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia today.

It's the first one he's attended since Syria was suspended from the regional body 12 years ago at the outset of the country's brutal civil war.

We'll hear from an opposition activist who's deeply upset by the invitation extended to the al-Assad regime.

Also in the programme: why the people of central Somalia are gasping from drought, but now fleeing flash floods; and how one researcher uncovered a new date for the first recorded kiss.

