Main content

Italy floods: Questions grow about the official response

More than 20 rivers have burst their banks in Italy, leaving 13 people dead.

More than 20 rivers have burst their banks in Italy, leaving 13 people dead and forcing thousands from their homes after six months' rainfall fell in a day and a half. We speak to one man trying to clean up the damage.

Also in the programme: A special report from the Kenyan forest where more than two hundred members of a starvation cult died; and the hidden cost of El Salvador's crackdown on gangs.

(Firefighters work next to a flooded car after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, Faenza Italy, May 18 2023. Credit: Reuters/Claudia Greco)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

More episodes

Previous

Rescue efforts continue after Italy floods

Next

19/05/2023 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.