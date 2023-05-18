More than 20 rivers have burst their banks in Italy, leaving 13 people dead.

More than 20 rivers have burst their banks in Italy, leaving 13 people dead and forcing thousands from their homes after six months' rainfall fell in a day and a half. We speak to one man trying to clean up the damage.

Also in the programme: A special report from the Kenyan forest where more than two hundred members of a starvation cult died; and the hidden cost of El Salvador's crackdown on gangs.

(Firefighters work next to a flooded car after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, Faenza Italy, May 18 2023. Credit: Reuters/Claudia Greco)