Rescue efforts are continuing in northern Italy following the devastating floods there - with thousands of families living in emergency shelters.

More than 20 rivers have burst their banks in northern Italy, leaving nine people dead and forcing 13,000 from their homes.

Six months' rainfall fell in a day and a half. Rescue efforts are continuing in following the devastating floods and thousands of families have been evacuated and are staying in emergency shelters.

(Photo shows the platforms of a train station flooded due to the flooding of a river, in Lugo, near Ravenna, Italy. Credit: Emanuele Valeri/EPA)