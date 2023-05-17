Politicians and activists are calling for urgent action on fossil fuels after a report by the UN’s World Meteorological Organisation found that it’s now more likely than not that a key target – to limit global warming to no more than 1.5C – will be breached by 2027. We discuss the forecast with an activist from Namibia and an environmental analyst in the UK.

Also on the programme: Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso dissolves the opposition-controlled parliament amid an impeachment trial; and topless dancers in Los Angeles win the right to unionise.

(Photo: A general view of the Santerno river, as its levels rise due to heavy rain, by the Imola racetrack, ahead of the weekend's cancelled Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, in Imola, Italy, May 17, 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini).