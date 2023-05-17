Main content
Global warming set to break key limit – report
The rise is due to emissions from human activities and a change in weather patterns expected this summer
Breaking the 1.5C threshold is a worrying sign that warming is accelerating and not slowing down. We speak to Dr Christopher Hewitt, climate director at the World Meteorological Agency about the report’s findings.
Also on the programme: A Chinese comedy company is fined more than $2m over a joke; and the world’s biggest car maker warning it may have to close its UK plant over Brexit.
(Photo shows cracked ground near a dam with depleted levels of water in Tunisia. IMAGE: Reuters)
Today 13:06GMT
