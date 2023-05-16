Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, told a panel of Senators a new agency should be formed to licence artificial intelligence companies.

The head of the company behind the artificial intelligence tool, ChatGPT, has told the US Congress that the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) is essential. Mr Altman said a new agency should be formed to licence AI companies.

Also on the programme: the head of Ukraine’s Supreme Court has been arrested in connection with allegations of multi-million-dollar bribery; and ‘Godfather of Poker’ Doyle Brunson dies aged 89. We reflect on the Texas native’s life with two poker heavyweights.

(Image: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testifies before a panel of Senators in Washington, U.S., May 16, 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Frantz)