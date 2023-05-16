Ukraine says it brought down six of Russia's most advanced missiles after a night of heavy shelling. It was, one resident of Kyiv told the BBC, like "meteorite rain".

After a night of heavy shelling, Kyiv faces a day of diplomacy as a senior Chinese official is set to arrive in Kyiv.

Also in the programme: Today five people were found guilty for carrying out a jewellery heist in Dresden in 2019 and Faisal Abbas, editor-in-chief of the Saudi-based Arab News, on Saudi Arabia and the future of the Middle East.

(Picture: The explosion of a missile seen in the sky over Kyiv during a Russian missile strike. Credit: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)