Turkey’s Erdogan will face second round

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will take on his opposition rival in a run-off vote, the supreme election council has confirmed

Turkey’s battle for the presidency will go to a run-off, the supreme election council has now confirmed. A second round will go ahead on 28 May, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again taking on opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Also in the programme: the UK agrees to provide extra missiles and military drones to Ukraine as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky; and the young Americans being called out for their fake British accents.

(Photo: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at the AK Party headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, 15 May 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Umit Bektas)

