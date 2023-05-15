Main content
Turkey vote set for run-off
Turkey's battle for the presidency looks almost certain to go to a second-round, with both contenders adamant they have victory in their grasp.
Also in the programme: opposition claim victory in Thailand's election; and a new Fukushima radio drama.
(Picture: Supporters wave flags and banners as Turkish President and presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes an address. Credit: Necati Savas/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
