Main content

Turkey vote set for run-off

Turkey's battle for the presidency looks almost certain to go to a second round, with both contenders confident of vicotry

Turkey's battle for the presidency looks almost certain to go to a second-round, with both contenders adamant they have victory in their grasp.

Also in the programme: opposition claim victory in Thailand's election; and a new Fukushima radio drama.

(Picture: Supporters wave flags and banners as Turkish President and presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes an address. Credit: Necati Savas/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Both sides claim lead after Turkey election

Next

15/05/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.