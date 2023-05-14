Counting is under way in Turkey with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan facing a tough challenge after 20 years in power.

Early numbers have been released, with claim and counter-claim about who is ahead in Turkey's most closely-fought election in decades. Six opposition parties have combined forces, picking opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu as their unity candidate. We'll hear from a governing party representative and from the opposition headquarters.

Also in the programme: questions about the health of the Belarusian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, after he fails to appear at an important national day event; and there's been an electoral defeat for Thailand's military backed government, but will the army allow the opposition to take power?

(Photo shows people reacting to early exit polls at the AK Party headquarters in Ankara, Turkey. Credit: Umit Bektas/Reuters)