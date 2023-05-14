Turks are voting in the most pivotal elections in their modern history, to decide if Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains president after 20 years in power.

Millions of Turks are voting in one of the most pivotal elections in the country's modern history to decide if Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains president after twenty years in power. Long queues formed early at polling stations. Turnout is expected to be high. President Erdogan faces a tough challenge from his main opponent Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who leads a six party coalition. We hear the views of students and we're live in Istanbul.

Also in the programme- a new book about East Germany tells the stories of lives in a state that disappeared more than three decades ago, but whose impact has certainly not disappeared.

