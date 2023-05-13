Berlin's biggest military aid package yet for Ukraine includes tanks, ammunition, and air defence systems worth almost $3 billion.

It comes after Berlin's initial reluctance to send arms - is it better late than never?

Also in the programme: is Turkey about to take a seismic political shift in elections tomorrow? And we'll hear from Liverpool which is hosting the Eurovision song contest.

(Photo shows Ukrainian soldiers standing on a Leopard 1A5 tank at a training site in Germany. Credit: Nadja Wohlleben/Reuters)