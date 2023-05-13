Political parties campaign in Turkey before Sunday's presidential election.

Campaigning is still underway in Turkey ahead of Sunday's election, with President Erdogan facing what's been called the toughest challenge in his career.

Also, Thais go to the polls and many are looking for a complete change.

Plus the cyclone threatening coastal Bangladesh.

And we hear from the Swiss village evacuated because of the climate crisis.

(Image: Turkish President and Leader of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) attends the election rally organized by AK Party in Umraniye district of Istanbul, Turkiye on May 13, 2023. Credit: TUR Presidency/Murat Cetinmuhurdar / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)