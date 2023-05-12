Newshour’s James Coomarasamy takes the political temperature in Washington as Republicans and Democrats debate how to control the flow of migrants from Mexico.

Also on the programme: Twitter has a new CEO, and South African member of parliament Obed Balega responds to US accusations that South Africa is sending arms to Russia.

(Image: Volunteers help to feed migrants, who have gathered between primary and secondary border fences, between the United States and Mexico, after the lifting of COVID-19 era Title 42 restrictions. Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake.)