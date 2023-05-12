Main content

Thousands at US border as Title 42 ends

Arizona Senator, Kyrsten Sinema, calls for bipartisan consensus on migration reform.

Newshour’s James Coomarasamy takes the political temperature in Washington as Republicans and Democrats debate how to control the flow of migrants from Mexico.

Also on the programme: Twitter has a new CEO, and South African member of parliament Obed Balega responds to US accusations that South Africa is sending arms to Russia.

(Image: Volunteers help to feed migrants, who have gathered between primary and secondary border fences, between the United States and Mexico, after the lifting of COVID-19 era Title 42 restrictions. Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake.)

