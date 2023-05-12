A new migration policy is in operation along the southern border of the United States following the expiry of Covid-era restrictions, known as Title 42. The new rules will penalise those crossing illegally with deportation and a ban on re-entering the US for at least five years. But they also provide for regional processing centres in Latin America. Newshour’s James Coomarasamy is in Washington to report on the changes.

Also in the programme: former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appears in court; and the biggest cosmic explosion ever witnessed.

(Photo: Asylum seekers climb the banks of the Rio Bravo river after crossing the border to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents while Title 42 is lifted. CREDIT: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril)