US braces for surge in migrants
Hours before a Covid-era immigration policy known as Title 42 is due to expire, the US prepares for a surge of arrivals at its southern border.
Also in the programme: UK gives Ukraine Shadow Storm missiles; and EU mulls AI rules.
(Picture: Migrants stand near the border wall during a sandstorm after having crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, U.S. Credit: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez)
