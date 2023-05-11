Main content

US braces for surge in migrants

Hours before a Covid-era immigration policy known as Title 42 is due to expire, the US prepares for a surge of arrivals at its southern border.

Hours before a Covid-era immigration policy known as Title 42 is due to expire, the US prepares for a surge of arrivals at its southern border.

Also in the programme: UK gives Ukraine Shadow Storm missiles; and EU mulls AI rules.

(Picture: Migrants stand near the border wall during a sandstorm after having crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, U.S. Credit: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez)

