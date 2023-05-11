Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, says his country needs more time to prepare for counter-offensive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tells the BBC’s Hugo Bachega his country needs more time before it launches a much-anticipated counter-offensive against occupying Russian forces, but that Ukrainian combat brigades are otherwise “ready”.

Also in the programme: the Pakistani Supreme Court has ruled that the arrest of the former prime minister, Imran Khan, is illegal; and the dystopian drama imagining state-run euthanasia in Japan.

(Photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Credit: MARCIN OBARA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)